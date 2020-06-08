Advertisement

Lynn Bowden, Jr. to appear at Somerset Youth Football League's free camp

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs with the ball during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs with the ball during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Once workouts start up again for high school football and levels below, kids in Somerset will get a special treat in the form of former Kentucky football star Lynn Bowden, Jr. The wide receiver turned quarterback will be a special guest at a free football camp in Somerset on Saturday, July 11.

We have been waiting sooooo long to share this news with you all!! Lynn Bowden, Jr. is coming to our FREE camp this...

Posted by Somerset Youth Football League on Monday, June 8, 2020

The camp will be from 7-10 p.m. at Somerset's high school football field. It will only be for Somerset Youth Football League participants and Somerset area kids due to COVID-19. The camp is for kids from 1st-6th grade.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Bowden Jr. 80th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Bowden won 2019 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year, the Paul Hornung Award, led the SEC in rushing and was named first-team All-SEC by the coaches and Associated Press.

Latest News

UK Sports

NBA reinstates former Wildcat Malik Monk

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Monk was suspended on February 26 for violating the NBA's anti-drug program.

UK Sports

Dreamweaver: T.J. Collett fulfilling children’s wishes

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT
The senior making a difference in lives of cancer-stricken kids.

UK Sports

Nine Wildcats earn Athlon Preseason All-SEC honors

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
Duffy, Jackson, Kinnard named first team.

UK Sports

John Rhodes named National Co-Freshman of the Year

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT
Collegiate Baseball News recognizes the outfielder who ranked second nationally in doubles in 2020.

Latest News

UK Sports

Kentucky women add Maryland transfer Olivia Owens

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Owens appeared in 16 games during her freshman year in the 2018-19 season.

UK Sports

JUCO linebacker Joko Willis commits to Kentucky

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Willis spent his year with Independence Community College.

UK Sports

Kentucky to travel to Kansas State for 2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
Wildcats will play in event for first time since 2017-18 season.

UK Sports

UK men’s basketball announces three-year series with Notre Dame

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
The Wildcats and Fighting Irish will battle on December 12, 2020 for their first meeting.

UK Sports

NCAA grants former Cat Johnny Juzang waiver to play immediately for UCLA

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Juzang committed to UCLA on April 9.

UK Sports

Kentucky target Moussa Cisse reclassifies into 2020 class

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Cisse has Kentucky in his final six.