Louisville beats Mississippi State 38-28 at Music City Bowl

Louisville capped coach Scott Satterfield's debut season by beating Mississippi State 38-28 in the Music City Bowl.

Micale Cunningham threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 yards more for the Cardinals. Louisville rallied from a 14-point deficit early by scoring 31 straight to finish their big turnaround from last season.

The Cardinals also finally beat Mississippi State on the field for the first time in six tries, though the series now is tied at three apiece thanks to a pair of forfeits by the Bulldogs in the 1970s. Mississippi State lost its second straight bowl.