Logan Stenberg taken in 4th round of NFL Draft by Detroit

The Detroit Lions picked up All-SEC performer Logan Stenberg in the 4th round (121st pick overall), making Stenberg the second Wildcat taken off the board. Lynn Bowden was taken 80th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 3rd round.

Stenberg, who’s played tackle and guard during his time in Lexington, graded out at 85 percent in 2019 and led the Wildcats with 95 knockdown blocks. Stenberg didn’t allow a sack the entire season.

Stenberg helped the Cats rushed for 274.4 yards per game, including three consecutive games of at least 400 yards to end the season. The team broke the single-game rushing record in back-to-back weeks, including 517 yards against Louisville in the regular-season finale.