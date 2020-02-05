Local athletes make commitments official on Signing Day

A number of local athletes across the Mountains made their commitments official, signing to play football at the next level.

The Pulaski County trio of the Maroons, Somerset and Southwestern had multiple players sign. Pulaski County's Chase Parmalee (Cumberlands), Dylan Hughes (Union) and Paul Judd (UPIKE) all signed on the first day of the signing period. Somerset's Alex Miller and Ethan Harper both signed with UPIKE as well, while Briar Jumper offensive and defensive lineman Ben Simmons will play for Morehead State.

Southwestern's Austin Barnes and Chandler Truett both signed with local schools as well. Barnes will head up the road to Lindsey Wilson, while Truett will join Dylan Hughes and UPIKE.

At Knox Central, Kevionte Turner will not go far, as the senior signed with Cumberlands on Tuesday to play for a team that made it to the NAIA quarterfinals last season.

Congrats to Kevionte @KTurner_21 for signing his LOI with the University of the Cumberlands!!! Very proud of him and excited for his future! pic.twitter.com/MsBHMl9Gnk — Knox Central FB (KY) (@FbKnox) February 4, 2020

In Pineville, Landon Couch and Brendan King will both stay close to home as well, signing with Union.

Great Day for Mt.Lions and two of their brothers. Best of luck Landon and Brendan. #Bulldogs pic.twitter.com/3joIpFKrtu — Mountain Lion Football (@MountainLionFo1) February 5, 2020

Johnson Central's signing day was cut due to school closing because of illness, but the Golden Eagles had six athletes sign to play at the collegiate level. Seth Dalton, Andrew Clifton, Hunter McCloud, Braiden Castle, Jake Headley and Devin Johnson will have their ceremony on Monday, February 10th.