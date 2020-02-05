Lexy Meyers and Jacob Curry earn Player of the Week.

Lexy Meyers put up big numbers for the Lady Eagles, scoring 80 points and grabbing 25 boards in three games.

The senior leads the team in points per game and is second in rebounds per game, but the biggest thing she takes from the court are skills to prepare her for her future as a nurse.

"Working with other people for sure," said Meyers. "Like you have a buddy down there to work with. You gotta work together to get everything done. Basketball is always like hard-nose, go at it, but whenever you're working at the nursing home, you have to be more soft and nice."

Jacob Curry averaged almost 26 points per game as the Tigers went 3-1 last week. Curry also splashed in 17 made threes from the outside. The senior talked about raising his play in bigger games, and said that none of this would be possible without his teammates.

"I did have a good week, but I couldn't have done it without my teammates," said Curry. "They helped me get the ball and they knew when I was in a zone, just keep getting it to me and hopefully I keep making shots. Seeing the environments you get in and being in the big district games, you know you gotta bring your best game every night cause everybody's gunning for you."

