The Letcher Central Lady Cougars had their season come to an end in the Girls Sweet 16 first round against defending champion Ryle. The Lady Cougars fell, 59-36.

Letcher Central had an early 14-9 lead in the first quarter and only trailed by five at the half. But the Lady Raiders revved up the pressure in the second half, downing the Lady Cougars.

Despite the loss, Letcher Central ends the season with a 25-11 record, unseating Knott Central as girls 14th Region champions.