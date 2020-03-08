Letcher Central defeats Knott Central denying the Lady Patriots 4-Peat

After last year's 14th Region Girls' Title game that saw the Letcher Central Lady Cougars going home and the Knott Central Lady Patriots lift the trophy for 3 straight years in a row after overtime, all Letcher Central wanted to do in 2019-20 was win.

Saturday, the Lady Cougars had their shot on their home floor. Knott Central was on the other bench looking to make it a four-peat.

The Lady Patriots would hold the lead and most of the momentum for the majority of the game. After Letcher Central tied the game up on the first play in the fourth quarter, Knott Central would race out to a 40-35 lead with 3:52 remaining in the game.

Letcher Central would stick with it, sparking a 10-0 run. The Lady Cougars took their first lead of the game with a minute left. Letcher Central was able to hold on, winning 45-40.

The Lady Cougars will take on the winner of Region 9, either Notre Dame or Ryle on Wednesday, March 11th at 1:30 p.m.

