Letcher Central and Hazard advance in 14th Region Tournament

Letcher Central and Hazard advanced in 14th Region Tournament after wins Tuesday night in the quarterfinal rounds.

Letcher Central beat Jackson County 76-42, scoring 24 points in the first and 22 points in each the second and third quarters.

Kaylee Banks (18), and Brooklyn Collins (13) led the Lady Cougars while Breanna Tincher scored 22 points for the Lady Tigers.

In the nightcap, Hazard held on to defeat Estill County 46-40.

The Lady Bulldogs lead 16-8 after eight minutes of play, but the Lady Engineers fought back late.

Hazard will face Letcher Central in the semifinals on Friday at approximetly 8:15 pm.