Leslie County's Lexy Meyers backed by her hefty support system

For five years now, Lexy Meyers has lit teams up at the Richard M. Nixon Recreation Center.

"She's started for us for four years and has been through it all. She's played in the state tournament, she's played in All A state tournaments," Larry Sparks said, Leslie County's girl's basketball head coach. "Last year she was second-team all-state."

However, her success didn't start in that gym. It started at home, the place she's subjected to at the moment due to COVID-19.

"It's awful. There's really nothing to do," Meyers laughed.

But Meyers is used to working out at home.

"I've never really gotten in the gym too much. It's always been out here," Meyers said, a two-time second-team all-state selection.

Home is also where Lexy gets her strength in numbers from.

"There's always gonna be people at the games even if no one - my family takes up about half the gym," Meyers joked about her big family.

Her support system rolls pretty deep - seven deep to be exact. Meyers has five sets of eyes looking up at her, including her younger brother Tye.

"I've watched her play basketball since I was the littlest thing ever, and just watching her every step of the way has improved my game myself," Tye Meyers said. "We've fought many a time on this ball court."

The other four sets of eyes would be Lexy's youngest siblings, all of whom help her get shots up.

"I'll get about 3-4 balls, they'll each grab one," Lexy laughed. "I'll just keep shooting and shooting. They kinda work like a shooting machine."

So when you hear Meyers' name on the college level next year, just know that she has a full crew in her corner cheering her on.