Layhew’s double-double not enough for UPIKE to upset No. 1 Georgetown on road

Senior Luke Layhew proved his potential All-American worthiness On Saturday, but the shorthanded Bears just couldn’t match the firepower necessary to upset No. 1 Georgetown, losing 73-60.

The Ripley, W. Va. native picked up his fourth double-double of the season, leading the team with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Outside of a quick opening blow by the Tigers, UPIKE held firm with Georgetown for most of the game. Georgetown jumped out to an early 20-10 lead, but only outscored UPIKE by three for the rest of the game.

Both of UPIKE’s true big men, Layhew and Da’Rell Domineck were able to put in work against the Tigers. In addition to Layhew’s output, Domineck scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in just 24 minutes.

Because of the injuries across the Bears roster, UPIKE had to turn to two true freshmen more than they had in the early season and both contributed valuable minutes.

South Laurel High School grad JJ Ramey dropped in 10 points, four rebounds, and three steals in a season-high 30 minutes, while Elliott County grad Korbin Spencer played 15 minutes and helped out on the defensive end.

Jazz Parker, while limited with foul trouble, also was efficient, scoring 10 points in just 15 minutes.

UPIKE did a good job of holding All-Americans Eljay Cowherd and Chris Coffey in check, holding them to 14 and 11 points each, but was hurt by the shooting of Jacob Conway who had an answer to every run the Bears would start.

The loss is the first for the Bears this season, who were off to an 14-0 start.

UP NEXT

UPIKE has a quick turnaround before facing MSC newcomer Thomas More on Monday. Tip-off from UPIKE Gym is set for 8 p.m.