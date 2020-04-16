Lawrence County's Tyler Maynard earns 2020 'Wah Wah' Jones Award

For the second straight year, an athlete from the 606 will take home the 'Wah Wah' Jones Award. Here is the full release from the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation who does the Mr. and Miss Basketball ceremony:

The Seventh Annual Wallace “Wah Wah” Jones Award will be presented to Tyler Maynard from Lawrence County High School during the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony.

Nominations were submitted from across the state to the Jones family for this prestigious award which honors a senior multi-sport athlete who excels equally in their classroom and contributes greatly to their community. “This decision is never easy. All of the nominees were very deserving and I’m very impressed with this group of young men that were nominated,” said Wallace “Wah” Jones, Jr.

Tyler Maynard, a senior at Lawrence County High School, has played soccer, basketball and baseball during his high school career, while maintaining an impressive 4.0 GPA. Maynard’s remarkable career includes three District Tournament Championships in a row in baseball, averaging over 20 points per game in basketball and scoring 29 points in soccer during the 2018 season. Maynard has signed to play baseball with the University of Pikeville where he hopes to continue his education in the medical field.

Wallace “Wah Wah” Jones, Sr. was a two-sport All-American at the University of Kentucky, playing for legendary coaches Adolph Rupp and Bear Bryant, winning two national championships and an NIT. Jones is the only player at the University of Kentucky to have his jerseys retired in both sports. In addition to basketball and football, Jones was a pitcher with the Wildcats and a member of the UK track and field team. He won a gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics with Rupp’s “Fabulous Five” and the Phillip 66ers. After college Jones went on to play in the National Basketball Association with the Indianapolis Olympians. During his tremendous athletic career Jones was the image of sportsmanship and is respected throughout the world.