Lawrence County can't keep up with Bourbon County, bows out in Kentucky 2A quarterfinal

Lawrence County couldn't keep up with Bourbon County, falling to the Colonels 68-56 in the Kentucky 2A Classic quarterfinals.

Tyler Maynard led the Bulldogs with 22 points and six rebounds. He was named to the All-Tournament team.

All Tournament Team selection from Lawrence Co #2 Tyler Maynard #2achamps @LawrenceCoSch pic.twitter.com/wisjaX27if — Kentucky 2A Championships (@Kentucky_2A) January 17, 2020

Cody Maynard added 15 points, and Trenton Adkins dominated inside with 10 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.

The loss drops the Bulldogs to 10-8 on the season.