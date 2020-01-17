Lawrence County can't keep up with Bourbon County, bows out in Kentucky 2A quarterfinal

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County couldn't keep up with Bourbon County, falling to the Colonels 68-56 in the Kentucky 2A Classic quarterfinals.

Tyler Maynard led the Bulldogs with 22 points and six rebounds. He was named to the All-Tournament team.

Cody Maynard added 15 points, and Trenton Adkins dominated inside with 10 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.

The loss drops the Bulldogs to 10-8 on the season.

 
