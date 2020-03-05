Lawrence County, Shelby Valley round out boys' 15th Region semifinals

Lawrence County scored 58 second half points against Paintsville to down the Tigers, while Shelby Valley needed a big fourth quarter to pull away from Phelps.

The Bulldogs trailed Paintsville by 10 at the half, but came out firing in the second half, led by sophomore Cody Maynard's 22 second-half points and 25 overall. Lawrence County pulled away to win 81-72 over the Tigers. Colby Fugate led Paintsville with 26 points. In his final game as a Tiger, Nick Keeton had 19 points and seven rebounds.

Game two of the night was back and forth as well. Phelps came out firing in the first quarter, taking a 14-12 lead. But Keian Worrix and the Wildcats would respond in the second quarter, as Worrix knocked down three threes to give the Wildcats a three-point lead at the half.

The game stayed close throughout the third quarter, but Shelby Valley pulled away in the 4th quarter to win 69-53.

Shelby Valley's Cody Potter led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Worrix added 22 points and six assists. Trey Francis ended his Phelps career with 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Lawrence County and Shelby Valley will meet at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.