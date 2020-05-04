Lawrence County Baseball honors seniors with numbers on field

Monday night the team had fans and the community drive by to support the four seniors that didn’t have a season.

Photo Credit: Tommy Pool

“It’s just a gesture. It doesn’t do them really any justice for what they have been through but they know how much we care,” said Head Coach Travis Feltner.

In the outfield, the seniors had their numbers painted on the field, much like they would have on Senior Night.

“The whole month I’ll go out there and highlight those numbers up a little bit more,” said coach.

The last few months have been tough for the 2020 Class.

“We never thought it would get as bad as it was. To be honest it kinda sucks,” said senior Samuel Collinsworth.

“It is pretty disappointing to work as hard as we did and have it stripped away from us,” said senior Jackson Feltner.

Three players will head to the next level, Jackson Feltner (Morehead State), Corbin Fairchild (Shawnee), and Tyler Maynard (UPIKE). But that doesn’t make the loss of the 2020 season any easier.

“I’ve played with these guys since I was knee high to a duck,” said Corbin Fairchild.

“It hurts knowing that I’m never going to get to step foot on the same field as some of these guys.” said Tyler Maynard.