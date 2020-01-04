Late comeback falls short for UPIKE women’s basketball at Georgetown

UPIKE women’s basketball went on a furious comeback late in the fourth quarter, but ended up just short against rival Georgetown on Saturday, losing 76-71.

The Bears trailed by 16 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter before back to back 3-pointers from senior Kayla Mullins provided a spark for UPIKE to give one last push.

Those threes kickstarted an 18-5 run for the Bears to get it down to a one-possession game.

A good chunk of that run came from Mary Englert and Brianna Burbridge, two of Pikeville’s three double-digit scorers.

Englert had her best shooting game of the season with 24 points, including five made three-pointers. She also went 7-8 from the free throw stripe.

Burbridge, meanwhile, did most of her damage in the fourth quarter, totaling 12 points and four rebounds. Most of UPIKE’s forwards, Burbridge included, had to hold back a bit after facing foul trouble.

UPIKE’s full-court pressure defense forced issues throughout the game, forcing 23 turnovers, including seven in the fourth quarter. which resulted in 15 points.

AJ Reed was the other double-digit scorer by taking advantage of the quick foul calls to get to the free-throw line. She made seven of her 11 attempts from the line.

After a nearly equal first half, UPIKE got themselves into a hole after Georgetown exploded from halftime on a 12-2 run.

The loss snaps a six-game win streak for the Bears and a perfect 2-0 start to Mid-South Conference play.

UP NEXT

UPIKE has a quick turnaround before facing MSC newcomer Thomas More on Monday. Tip-off from UPIKE Gym is set for 6 p.m.