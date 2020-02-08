Langston Jackson Sets New 200m School Record

Freshman Langston Jackson continued an impressive start to his collegiate career on Friday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic where he ran a 20.58 in the 200-meter to win the event and set a new school record.

The previous record was already shared by Jackson and Rondel Sorrillo, who set the previous record of 20.72 in 2009.

Kentucky competed in both New Mexico and at the Doc Hale Elite Meet in Blacksburg, Virginia on Friday. Many of the team's sprinters are competing at the two-day meet in Albuquerque while the rest of the team competes at the two-day meet in Blacksburg.

The events will begin in Blacksburg tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET with the women's pole vault while events will begin for the Wildcats at 12:40 p.m. ET in Albuquerque with the men's 60m qualifiers.

Doc Hale Elite Meet Day One Winners

Molly Leppelmeier won the women's weight throw with a mark of 63-2.25 (19.26m).

Tatiana Aholou won the women's long jump with a mark of 19-7.50 (5.98m).

Robert Springfield III won the men's long jump with a mark of 23-10.25 (7.27m).

The men's distance medley relay team of Brennan Fields, Gabriel Szalay, Joseph Palmer and Trevor Warren won the event with a time of 10:09.27.

New Mexico Collegiate Classic Day One Winners

