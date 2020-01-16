Knox Central stumbles in fourth quarter, falls in quarterfinal of Kentucky 2A Classic

In a back and forth game that featured a big comeback from Knox Central, the Panthers saw Warren Central pull away in the fourth quarter to end the Panthers' time in Owensboro, winning 83-59.

Knox Central trailed by 14 at the half, but tied things up at 52 after outscoring the Dragons, 23-9 in the third quarter. However, the Dragons came back with a run of their own, outscoring the Panthers 31-7 in the final frame.

The loss drops Knox Central to 14-3 on the year and cuts their run short at the Kentucky 2A Classic. The Panthers made a run to the finals last season, losing to John Hardin.

Jevonte Turner led the Panthers with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Isaac Mills added 14 points for Knox Central as well. The Dragons shot the lights out from three, going 16-31 and breaking the record for most made threes in a game at the Classic.

Jevonte Turner was named to the All-Tournament team.