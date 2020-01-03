Knox Central freshman Bracken Castle plays in FBU All-American Bowl

Knox Central High School freshman Bracken Castle played in the 2019 Football University (FBU) All-American Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 18, in Naples, Florida.

Notable alumni from past All-American Bowls include five-star high school All-Americans Trevor Lawrence (Clemson quarterback), Shea Patterson (Michigan quarterback), Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers running back), Sony Michel (New England Patriots running back), Will Grier (Carolina Panthers quarterback), Isaac Nauta (Detroit Lions tight end), Cam Akers (Florida State running back), JT Daniels (Southern California quarterback), Dylan Moses (Alabama linebacker) and Harrison Bailey (Tennessee quarterback signee).

The FBU All-American Bowl is a developmental week showcasing the nation’s best freshmen football players. Since 2009, the event has given freshmen of the highest level a platform to assemble and compete in one place. Two teams were selected, comprised of the top 60 student-athletes in their graduating class. Tens of thousands of freshmen strive for the prestigious honor of FBU All-American.

Castle is a 6-foot-2, 245-pound center. He played every offensive snap in the Bowl and helped team Adizero beat team 3 Stripe, 14-7. On the opening possession, Adizero drove 80-yards for the first score of the game. Castle’s push and block on 2nd-and-goal paved the way for quarterback Champ Long to sneak up the middle from three yards out for the touchdown.

After 3 Stripe tied the score 7-7 with 5:46 left in the game, Adizero answered quickly. Castle provided protection for quarterback Dylan Lonergan to throw a 63-yard pass down the right sideline for the winning touchdown – capping a 5-play, 80-yard drive. The Adizero defense forced a turnover on downs at the 24 yard line with 1:28 to play. Castle helped the offense pick up a first down on two running plays, and then made two snaps in the victory formation to run out the clock.

The bowl game aired live on the NBC Sports app. FBU All-Americans experience a star-studded week full of festivities on and off the field, a week equivalent to a major college bowl game. Many media sources now refer to this event as the official launching of the next generation of high school stars.

Castle started every game and played every offensive snap for Knox Central during the 2019 season. He was part of an offensive line that helped running back Seth Huff rush for 1,201 yards and score 20 touchdowns. It was the sixth-highest single season rushing total in school history and the second-most touchdowns in one season by a Panther. The line protected quarterback Brady Worley who became KCHS’s all-time leading passer in 2019.