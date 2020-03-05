Knox Central and Harlan eliminate Laurel County teams in region quarterfinals

The first round of the 13th Region Tournament ended in dramatic fashion!

Knox Central beat North Laurel 66-64, while South Laurel beat Harlan 54-52.

The second night of the Boys' 13th Region Tournament started Thursday with the Panthers and the Jaguars.

Caden Harris hit a shot with five seconds left in the first half giving North Laurel a 34-33 lead at the half.

In the second, Knox Central took a five point lead, but Reed Sheppard strung together a three point play and a three giving North Laurel the lead.

The Jags would lead by six with 2:42 remaining, but Knox Central came storming back taking the lead with 1:15 remaining.

Sheppard, who finished with 25, had a chance to tie the game and take the lead for the Jags but missed both. Isaac Mills worked his way into the paint for the Panthers on the other end and added the dagger.

Kevionte Turner led the Panthers, who had four players in double-digits, with 17 points.

In the night cap, Harlan and South Laurel would meet for a chance to meet the Panthers Saturday.

Harlan turned heads with a red hot Jae Dyn Gist shooting 70% from the field, a perfect 2-2 from range and 16 points in the first half. Harlan would lead South Laurel 27-20 at the break.

In the second half, the Green Dragons opened a 10 point lead holding it until 6:06 remained in the fourth.

South Laurel who made short spurts at the Green Dragons finally got over the hump and tied the game with 2:42 remaining.

Harlan would hold the lead until Matthew Cromer, who led the Cards with 15 points, hit a shot to take the lead with under 40 seconds remaining.

Jordan Akal would have a shot with five seconds remaining but South Laurel rebounded the ball and went to the line to ice the game. Despite the Cards missing both free throws, Harlan couldn't rebound the ball in time ending their season in heart break.

Jae Dyn Gist led Harlan with 20. Akal had 11.