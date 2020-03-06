Knott Central, Letcher Central punch tickets to set up rematch in girls' 14th Region championship

It will be a rematch in the girls' 14th Region final as Knott Central and Letcher Central took down Owsley County and Hazard respectively.

The Lady Patriots are looking for their fourth straight region crown after pulling away from Owsley County to win 58-44.

The second game of the night was a barn burner, as Letcher Central and Hazard traded blows. The Lady Cougars pulled out a 44-42 win to return to Saturday's championship game.

The Lady Cougars hope to get revenge from last year's 54-49 overtime loss to the Lady Patriots in last year's championship game. This year's game tips off at 7 p.m. at Letcher Central on Saturday.