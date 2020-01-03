Kentucky's Landon Young to return for final year of eligibility

Lexington native Lamdon Young announced Friday that he will be returning to Kentucky for his final season in 2020.

The tackle made the announcement on Social Media.

“After sitting out the 2018 season due to injury, I got to experience the love and support that the BBN has for their own,” Young wrote on social media. “It made me realize that this University is more than a school; it’s my home. When I thought about leaving I realized there were things I still wanted to accomplish, and without another year, it wouldn’t be possible. I am excited to play one more season and wear the state of Kentucky across my chest.”

Young was honored at halftime of the Sugar Bowl as Captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team due to his community service work.