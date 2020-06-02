Kentucky women add Maryland transfer Olivia Owens

Kentucky women's basketball picked up their third transfer of the offseason on June 1 as former Maryland center Olivia Owens announced her transfer to Lexington.

Owens appeared in 16 games during her freshman year in the 2018-19 season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in limited minutes. She redshirted her sophomore season in College Park after sitting out part of the season with mononucleosis.

The Niskayuna, N.Y. native was ranked as a top-50 recruit by a number of recruiting metrics, including No. 26 by All Star Girls Report. She has not officially been announced as a transfer by UK, but if all goes through she will join Tennessee's Jazmine Massengill and Auburn's Robyn Benton in Lexington as transfers.