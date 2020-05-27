Kentucky target Moussa Cisse reclassifies into 2020 class

Kentucky target Moussa Cisse, as some expected, has reclassified into the 2020 class.

Top-10 recruit Moussa Cisse tells ESPN he will graduate high school a year early and enroll in college this summer, making him NBA draft eligible in 2021. He'll announce his college decision next week. News story: https://t.co/xH0kcZbDhI — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 27, 2020

Cisse has Kentucky in his final six, which includes Memphis, LSU, Georgia, Florida State and Georgetown. The 6' 9" forward from Lausanne Collegiate School is ranked as the eighth-best player in the 2021 class. He would add to a backcourt of returning sophomore Keion Brooks, Jr., four-star recruits Lance Ware and Isaiah Jackson, and transfer Olivier Sarr who may not be eligible for the upcoming season.

The Tennessee product will announce his decision some time next week, the first week of June.