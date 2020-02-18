Kentucky wins another close one in Baton Rouge, 79-76

No. 10 Kentucky squeezed past LSU winning 79-76 to move to 11-2 in SEC play.

The Wildcats lead at halftime, 29-28.

Kentucky played most of the first half without EJ Mongomery, who picked up two fouls.

Nate Sestina scored his first three-pointer since January 28th.

Ashton Hagans suffered left thigh contusion during the game and did not return.

Kentucky shot thirty percent from the field in the first half.

The Wildcats went 7-7 beyond the arc in the second half with 3:47 to go.