Kentucky grinds out win in first SEC road game of the season

The Kentucky Wildcats fought out a win in the teams' conference road opener against Georgia Tuesday winning 78-69.

After suffering a high ankle sprain in the final minutes of Saturday's game against Missouri, Ashton Hagans got the start in his "home" SEC game.

Hagans did take a trip back to the locker room in the first half but would remain in the game.

After Kentucky tied the game at 26, Georgia would go on an 8-0 run right before halftime when Hagans hit a three at the buzzer cutting the deficit to just 6.

Late in the second half, it was Kentucky's turn to make a run. The Cats went on an 8-0 run taking the lead with about 8 minutes left.

The two would fight to the end but Kentucky was able to outlast the Dawgs.

Kentucky had four players in double-digits. Maxey and Richards had 17 points each. Immanuel Quickley poured in 15 while Hagans had 13.

Former Kentucky Recruit and top NBA Draft Prospect Anthony Edwards had 23.

Kentucky is now 5-6 in its first road SEC game under John Calipari.