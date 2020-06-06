Kentucky football will reume workouts next week

Kentucky football is set to hold workouts on Monday, June 8th.

A news release from the university said the resumption of football activities will come in phases.

UK Athletics will follow the recommendations outlined by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force and the guidelines instituted by the University.

There will be only essential staff at the workouts and others will continue to work remotely.

As the student-athletes return to activity, the following protocols will be in place:

An initial screening process for each student-athlete prior to beginning voluntary activities that include antibody testing.

Daily student-athlete and staff screening prior to entering a facility, including temperature checks and completion of a COVID-19 symptom questionnaire.

Acknowledgment of vulnerable populations for both student-athletes and staff and following recommended accommodations and restrictions

Proactive education on COVID-19 best practices.

Establishment of a single entry and exit procedures and securing other doors to minimize facility use.

Providing personal protective equipment for student-athletes and staff and setting rules for when masks must be worn.

“We will not compromise the safety and well-being of our student-athletes in this process, taking all possible precautions,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “Once we take this important step in returning to activity, we will shift our focus to preparing to return to play and bringing the entire UK family – student-athletes, coaches and fans alike – back together this fall in a responsible and safe way.”