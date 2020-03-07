Kentucky fights back without Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley

While Ashton Hagans did not make the trip, Immanuel Quickley fouled out with nine minutes to play and the Cats trailed by as many as 18 points, the Cats came all the back to win 71-70.

With 11.6 left EJ Montgomery tipped in a rebound to take the lead. The play was reviewed after called for goal tending but the call was reversed giving Kentucky their first lead of the game.

Nick Richards went to the line for one-and-one but missed the first giving Florida the ball with 3.1 left. The Gators had a look but missed it.

Nick Richards led the Cats with 19 points while Keion Brooks and Johnny Juzang added 10 each.