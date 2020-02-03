Kentucky drops two spots to No. 15 in AP Top 25

Baylor has strengthened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

The Bears received 49 of 65 first-place votes in the latest poll to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That's up from 44 first-place votes from the previous week.

The Bears are atop the rankings for a third straight week. The Zags got 15 first-place votes after having 19 a week earlier.

No. 9 Maryland and No. 11 Auburn made the week's biggest jumps. Each rose six spots. No. 21 Creighton and No. 23 Arizona re-entered the poll. Wichita State and Rutgers fell out.

Kentucky (16-5, 6-2) falls two spots to No. 15. The Wildcats host Mississippi State Tuesday at 9:00.