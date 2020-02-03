Kentucky drops two spots to No. 15 in AP Top 25

Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley (5) and Tyrese Maxey (3) and coach John Calipari confer during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020.
LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) - Baylor has strengthened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

The Bears received 49 of 65 first-place votes in the latest poll to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That's up from 44 first-place votes from the previous week.

The Bears are atop the rankings for a third straight week. The Zags got 15 first-place votes after having 19 a week earlier.

No. 9 Maryland and No. 11 Auburn made the week's biggest jumps. Each rose six spots. No. 21 Creighton and No. 23 Arizona re-entered the poll. Wichita State and Rutgers fell out.

Kentucky (16-5, 6-2) falls two spots to No. 15. The Wildcats host Mississippi State Tuesday at 9:00.

 