Kentucky breaks into top 10 in AP Top 25 Poll

Baylor and Kansas just keep winning. That sets up a monumental showdown Saturday between the top-ranked Bears and No. 3 Jayhawks that could help decide not only the Big 12 title but the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.

The two teams were separated once again by Gonzaga in the latest college basketball poll from The Associated Press on Monday. The Bears (23-1) had 48 first-place votes from the 63-member media panel, while the Bulldogs (26-1) had 14 first-place nods and the Jayhawks (22-3) had the only remaining first-place vote.

Kentucky rises two spots to No. 10 after beating Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. The cats move to 20-5 and 10-2 in SEC play.

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Dayton

6. Duke

7. Maryland

8. Florida State

9. Penn State

10. Kentucky

11. Louisville

12. Villanova

13. Auburn

14. Oregon

15. Creighton

16. Seton Hall

17. West Virginia

18. Colorado

19. Marquette

20. Iowa

21. Butler

22. Houston

23. BYU

24. Arizona

25. Ohio State