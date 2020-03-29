Kentucky adds walk-on guard

Kentucky head coach John Calipari has added Cranberry Township (Pa.) North Catholic point guard Isaac DeGregorio as a walk-on for the 2020-21 season.

DeGregorio announced the news via Twitter Saturday.

Very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career as a PWO at the University of Kentucky! ��⚪️ #BBN @UKCoachCalipari pic.twitter.com/9rQHktA3VW — Isaac DeGregorio (@isaacdegr55) March 28, 2020

DeGregorio has family ties to the Wildcats program. His grandfather, Joe DeGregorio, served as the head coach at Clarion in Pennsylvania for eight seasons from 1975-83. He presided over a young Calipari, who played point guard for the Golden Eagles during the 1981 and 1982 seasons after transferring from UNC-Wilmington, helping lead Clarion to a 23-6 record as a junior.

Playing for his father, Dave DeGregorio, the 5-foot-11 point guard led North Catholic to a 26-2 record and the Class 3A Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League championship. He was named to the All-Section Team after averaging 17.3 points per game as a senior this season.

In the first round of the Pennsylvania state playoffs, DeGregorio scored 33 points, including seven 3-pointers, in a 74-55 win over Westmont Hilltop. In the next round, he scored 25 points in a 68-62 win over Aliquippa.

DeGregorio will join senior guard Riley Welch, redshirt sophomore guard Zan Payne, redshirt sophomore forward Ben Jordan and sophomore forward Brennan Canada as walk-ons for the 2020-21 season.

Kentucky's No. 1 recruiting class includes six of the top-50 prospects nationally in the 2020 class.