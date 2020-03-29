Kentucky adds walk-on guard

Updated: Sun 10:12 PM, Mar 29, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky (WYMT) - Kentucky head coach John Calipari has added Cranberry Township (Pa.) North Catholic point guard Isaac DeGregorio as a walk-on for the 2020-21 season.

DeGregorio announced the news via Twitter Saturday.

DeGregorio has family ties to the Wildcats program. His grandfather, Joe DeGregorio, served as the head coach at Clarion in Pennsylvania for eight seasons from 1975-83. He presided over a young Calipari, who played point guard for the Golden Eagles during the 1981 and 1982 seasons after transferring from UNC-Wilmington, helping lead Clarion to a 23-6 record as a junior.

Playing for his father, Dave DeGregorio, the 5-foot-11 point guard led North Catholic to a 26-2 record and the Class 3A Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League championship. He was named to the All-Section Team after averaging 17.3 points per game as a senior this season.

In the first round of the Pennsylvania state playoffs, DeGregorio scored 33 points, including seven 3-pointers, in a 74-55 win over Westmont Hilltop. In the next round, he scored 25 points in a 68-62 win over Aliquippa.

DeGregorio will join senior guard Riley Welch, redshirt sophomore guard Zan Payne, redshirt sophomore forward Ben Jordan and sophomore forward Brennan Canada as walk-ons for the 2020-21 season.

Kentucky's No. 1 recruiting class includes six of the top-50 prospects nationally in the 2020 class.

 