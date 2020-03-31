Kentucky adds Richmond to 2020-21 non-conference schedule

Kentucky bolstered their non-conference on Tuesday, as the Wildcats added Richmond to their 2020-21 schedule.

Sources: Kentucky will host Richmond as part of its 20-21 non-conference schedule. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 31, 2020

The Cats will host the Spiders next season, their fourth non-conference game so far. John Calipari and Kentucky will take on Kansas in the Champions Classic, the University of Michigan in London on December 6th, and their annual rivalry game with Chris Mack and Louisville.

Richmond went 24-7 this year, earning the two-seed in the Atlantic 10 Conference behind top 5 Dayton. The Spiders were projected as on of the "Last Four In" by ESPN's Joe Lunardi.