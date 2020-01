Kentucky pulls away from Georgia, winning 89-79 to move to 5-1 in SEC play.

No. 15 Kentucky led the Bulldogs 41-35 going into the half.

The Wildcats held Anthony Edwards scoreless in the first half. Edwards was 0-5 from the floor and recorded three turnovers.

Georgia shot 25 percent beyond the arc, while Kentucky finished at 11 percent.

Four Wildcats finished the game in double figures.

Anthony Edwards fouled out with 54 seconds left.