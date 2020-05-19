Report: Kentucky-Michigan game in London pushed back to 2022

According to NBA writer Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Kentucky's game with Michigan in London will get pushed back to December 2022.

The Naismith Memorial of Fame will announce this week the Kentucky-Michigan game, set Dec. 6 for The O2 Arena in London, will be pushed back to Dec. 2022. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 19, 2020

The game was supposed to take place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the O2 Arena in London.

Kentucky was set to host the Wolverines on December 3, 2022, but now the deal may be moved around due to COVID-19 limiting travel.