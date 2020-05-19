Report: Kentucky-Michigan game in London pushed back to 2022

Photo: Regina Rickert
By 
Posted:

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - According to NBA writer Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Kentucky's game with Michigan in London will get pushed back to December 2022.

The game was supposed to take place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the O2 Arena in London.

Kentucky was set to host the Wolverines on December 3, 2022, but now the deal may be moved around due to COVID-19 limiting travel.

 
