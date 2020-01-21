Kentucky football's Recruiting Class Ranked No. 15

Coming off its second straight win and fourth bowl game appearance, Kentucky football is still reaping the benefits.

The program's recruiting class is up to 15th according to Rivals. It is the first time Kentucky football's recruiting class has ever been ranked this late in the process.

UK's 2020 class is now ranked No. 15 by Rivals. Highest the program has ever been ranked this late in the process. pic.twitter.com/SJz6H4FJG1 — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 21, 2020

The Cats have 22 commits for the 2020 season. Of those, 12 are three-star prospects, nine are four-star prospects, and one is a five-star prospect.