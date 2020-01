A week after the Kentucky Wildcats used the run game to get past Virginia Tech 37-30, Kentucky's offensive line earned huge praise.

Pro Football Focused rated UK's line 5th best in the country.

Behind the line, Kentucky rushed 573 times for 3,624 yards this season. The team set the school record for rushing yards per game twice this season.

Four of the five starters are expected to return to the team in 2020.