Kentucky Football assistants earn extensions and raises

After an eight-win season, Kentucky football coaches earn extensions and raises.

University of Kentucky football co-offensive coordinator Eddie Gran signed a one-year extension through 2022 making $950,000 annually by the end of the season.

Defensive coordinator Brad White signed the same extension through 2022.

Steve Clinkscale, the program’s defensive backs coach, earned a one-year extension for the 2021 season. Clinkscale will earn an increase of more than $8,000 a month bringing his annual salary to $500,000.

Jon Sumrall, a former UK player and inside linebackers coach also received the same extension and an immediate raise to $650,000 annually.

Art Stewart, another former player, and now defensive line coach, just started his contract. He is set to make $300,000 annually for the length of the deal.

Sumrall or Clickscale would owe UK $150,000 per year remaining if they were to take a coaching job elsewhere. Stewart would owe the university $100,000.