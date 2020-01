No. 10 Kentucky races past Arkansas 73-66 to move to 4-1 in SEC play.

The Wildcats led 36-27 going into the half.

The Razorbacks entered into the bonus with 15:00 minutes left to play in the game.

John Calipari was ejected from the game with 8:19 to go after two technical fouls. After Calipari was ejected, the Wildcats went on a 17-5 run.

With 6:15 left to go in the game, E.J. Montgomery fouled out.

Four Wildcats finished the game in double figures.