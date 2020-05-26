Kenny Walker remembers UK great Eddie Sutton

A hall-of-famer and a coach that left his mark on Kentucky and his players.

"I learned a lot from him especially how to play defense. He was one of the best defensive coaches I think I've ever played for," said former UK player Kenny Walker.

In 1985, Walker entered his senior season with an important decision to make.

"I thought seriously about going to the NBA. He sat down with me and my family and he told my mom and dad he said look I would love an opportunity to coach your son," added Walker.

After a trip to the Elite Eight that year, there is a motto of Sutton's that has always stuck with him.

"He always talked about the three D's in life... desire, defense, and dedication," said Walker.

However, Suton's time at Kentucky was not always positive with multiple scandals tarnishing his tenure, but Walker says people should focus on the positives.

"You know again but despite the personal things that he had to battle he still was a great coach and I think he’s going to be remembered as a great one," added Walker.

UK greats Rex Chapman and John Calipari took posted on Twitter paying their respects.

Eddie Sutton has passed away. He had a HOF career and touched many lives, including mine. He was always kind to me and my family when I was a young coach and we’ve stayed in touch throughout his life. He’s going to be missed. RIP, my friend. He and his family are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/JxoFliDvyx — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 24, 2020

Eddie Sutton was a fascinating and complicated person. He also was an unbelievable teacher of the game of basketball. I was fortunate and lucky to have learned from him. Grateful.



Hall. Of. Famer.



Thanks, Coach Ed.



Rest.����❤️�� pic.twitter.com/bfIk7fm1xd — Rex Chapman���� (@RexChapman) May 24, 2020

Sutton was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on April 3rd. He is one of only ten Divison I coaches with at least 800 career wins.