Keion Brooks, Jr. returning for sophomore year

After Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey announced they were leaving for the NBA, Keion Brooks, Jr. gave Big Blue Nation some good news. 24/7 Sports reported that Brooks will return for his sophomore year.

Keion Brooks will return to Kentucky next season, his father confirms to 247Sports. That and more in this lengthy Q&A.https://t.co/MpuqxQdyl5 #BBN pic.twitter.com/Xf7sWBoNA4 — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) April 7, 2020

Brooks started in six games for Kentucky as a freshman. He averaged 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 15.1 minutes per game. His biggest output of the season was against Farleigh Dickinson when he scored 15 points.