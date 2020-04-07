Keion Brooks, Jr. returning for sophomore year

(Photo: UK Athletics)
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey announced they were leaving for the NBA, Keion Brooks, Jr. gave Big Blue Nation some good news. 24/7 Sports reported that Brooks will return for his sophomore year.

Brooks started in six games for Kentucky as a freshman. He averaged 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 15.1 minutes per game. His biggest output of the season was against Farleigh Dickinson when he scored 15 points.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus