Kash Daniel and BBN say goodbyes

An era has come to an end for Kentucky Football. Kash Daniel and Big Blue Nation said goodbye to each other.

The Paintsville Native played his last game at the University of Kentucky Tuesday when the Cats beat Virginia Tech 37-30 in the Belk Bowl.

Daniel who played defense and quarterback for the Paintsville Tigers ended his college football career with his childhood team as a captain in his junior and senior seasons.

The linebacker played in every game of his career at Kentucky. Daniel started in every game but one in each of his final two seasons at Kentucky.

After the game Tuesday, Daniel thanked BBN as he explained what it has meant for him to play at UK.

