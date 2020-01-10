Kash Daniel, Lynn Bowden, Jr. announce signing tours

Kash Daniel and Lynn Bowden, Jr. have been a staple of Kentucky football for the past couple years. Now fans can meet the two on their signing tours.

Daniel starts his tour in his hometown of Paintsville at the Hutch Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Friday, January 17th. He will signs autographs and take pictures from 6-7:30 p.m. He makes his way to Hazard from 1-2:30 p.m. and Pikeville from 6-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18th, before making his rounds to the rest of the state over the next week, including stops at KSBar in Lexington and a stop in Louisville.

Bowden makes a stop in Eastern Kentucky on January 25th at the Corbin Arena from 6-7:30 p.m. The junior star also makes stops in Richmond earlier on that Saturday from 2-3:30 p.m, and in Morehead on Sunday, January 26th at Reno's Roadhouse. He starts his tour on Friday, January 17th from 6-8 p.m. at KSBar.