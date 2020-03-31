KHSAA suspends spring sports indefinitely

While the girls and boys basketball Sweet 16's are still suspended, the KHSAA announced that spring sports are suspended indefinitely as well.

In a statement released, the organization announced that spring sports are suspended past the initial April 12th date. Here are the bullet points from the official release:

- 2020 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen (originally March 11-15) remains currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives. Advance tickets purchasers have been notified regarding refund procedures from original dates. No practice permitted by athletes on a current season year roster or who has practiced at any time during the 2019-20 school year. No coaching permitted by any coach (paid or unpaid).

- 2020 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen (originally March 18-22) – remains currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives. Advance tickets purchasers have been notified regarding refund procedures from original dates. No practice permitted by athletes on a current season year roster or who has practiced at any time during the 2019-20 school year. No coaching permitted by any coach (paid or unpaid).

- Archery Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption and activities being conducted.

Bass Fishing Regions and State Championship- Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.

- 2020 Esports Second Season Championships – canceled for 2020 in partnership with platform partners PlayVS. Alternatives for individual participation have been distributed to individual schools.

- The 2020 Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame Banquet, scheduled, originally scheduled for May 30, 2020, has been rescheduled to April of 2021. More details will be forthcoming to the inductees and their families.

- Tennis Regular Season, Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.

- Track and Field Regular Season, Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.

- Baseball Regular Season, District, Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.

- Softball Regular Season, District, Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.