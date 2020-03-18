KHSAA announces refund options for boys' and girls' basketball tournaments

Today should have been a day of celebration. Newly crowned Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA girls’ state tournament champions and other participants should have been celebrating in their local communities. Downtown Lexington and the entire state should have been abuzz as the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ State Basketball Tournament played its first round. But such was not to be the case. Events totally beyond the control of everyone involved led to the determination that it would not be safe to conduct the remainder of the Mingua Beef Jerky girls’ event or conduct any of the Whitaker Bank boys’ event.

We know that many of you are as disappointed as we are. You had planned for months on the annual celebration of basketball in our Commonwealth. And while the cancelation (Ticketmaster term necessary to permit refunds) represents nothing less than a financial disaster for the Association, finances certainly could not be the determinant in our action steps. The safety of everyone involved was and continues to be our number one priority.

We also cannot possibly convey to each of you how fantastic so many of you have been in your support. Scores of you have offered to donate the cost of your tickets to help out. WE CANNOT THANK YOU ENOUGH. But in working with the Lexington Center Ticket Office, we need each of you to let them know individually what you want to do with your season ticket purchase.

PROCEDURES FOR THOSE WHO PURCHASED SEASON BOOK (SETS FOR THE ENTIRE TOURNAMENT)

Each of you may choose to make a donation to the KHSAA, a Federally registered 501(c)3 organization, with a donation receipt requested by logging into your ticket management account via the link at https://am.ticketmaster.com/rupparena/donate#/

All season ticket holders are given three options–

Donate the cost of tickets to the KHSAA, a Federally registered 501(c)3 organization, with a donation receipt requested

Request a refund for a portion of your purchase, and donate a portion of the cost to the KHSAA, a Federally registered 501(c)3 organization, with a donation receipt requested. Sweet 16 Club members need to make certain that you make your choices in this situation

Request a Total Refund of Ticket Costs

To request your refund using whatever option you choose, go to the link at https://typeformdeviomedia.typeform.com/to/juJiNk

PROCEDURES FOR SINGLE SESSION TICKET PURCHASERS

Individual session online purchasers who purchased through the TicketMaster system directly will be automatically refunded

Individual session seats purchased in advance at participating member schools, refunds will be handled by member schools once they are permitted to open and do so. This will not be an immediate process due to the current orders of the Governor as well as orders from the KHSAA regarding school athletic activities. As more data is known about school openings or closures, we will closely communicate with those 11 girls’ schools and 16 boys’ schools that are impacted. Tickets for which refunds are not requested by May 31 from the schools will be considered to be donated to the KHSAA, and a school receipt issued.

Individual session tickets purchases at Rupp Arena windows, including first four pep sales at Rupp Arena on Girls’ Day 1, patrons can receive a refund by coming to the box office at Rupp Arena on or before May 1, 2020, provided that inter-county travel does not become restricted during this public health crisis. If such travel is restricted, a revised deadline will be published. Please call the box office at 859-787-0915 prior to your visit to confirm office availability as there will likely be closures for that office as well.

Please contact customer service at the Lexington Center Ticket Office at 859-787-0915 if you have questions.