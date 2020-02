KHSAA Sweet Sixteen tournament match-ups set

The KHSAA held their draw for the Sweet Sixteen on Tuesday to set match-ups for the girls' and boys' tournaments in March.

Here are the match-ups on the girls' side:

Wednesday, March 11th

Region 9 vs. Region 14

Region 5 vs. Region 6

Region 12 vs. Region 15

Region 11 vs. Region 8

Thursday, March 12th

Region 1 vs. Region 2

Region 4 vs. Region 16

Region 13 vs. Region 7

Region 10 vs. Region 3

BRACKET - 2020 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16® pic.twitter.com/NTMVGoiIht — KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) February 11, 2020

The 2020 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen® will be held from Wednesday, March 11th-Sunday, March 15th.

Here are the match-ups on the boys' side:

Wednesday, March 18th

Region 5 vs. Region 16

Region 2 vs. Region 4

Region 13 vs. Region 11

Region 1 vs. Region 10

Thursday, March 19th

Region 3 vs. Region 15

Region 7 vs. Region 8

Region 6 vs. Region 14

Region 9 vs. Region 12

BRACKET - 2020 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16® pic.twitter.com/eFg9zrE9r2 — KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) February 11, 2020

The 2020 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen® will be held from Wednesday, March 18th-Sunday, March 22nd.