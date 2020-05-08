KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett discusses lingering high school sports questions

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett touched on a number of different topics during his conference call.

"I haven't had to do anything worse," Tackett said of canceling the Sweet 16.

Right now, however, everyone's eyes are focused on the fall sports season. Governor Andy Beshear announced his re-opening plan, which included outdoor and limited contact youth sports on June 15th. Tackett had his opinion on the possibility of high school sports during the early phases of Beshear's plan.

"For standards that are out there for the three phases, I don't know how you have sports in phase 1 or phase 2," Tackett said. "I mean phase 1 is not very much protection, and phase two frankly requires so much PPE that I can not imagine our schools having the resources to on-site test and the on-site that's required in phase two of the thing that was originally released by the White House."

Tackett discussed the importance of high school sports to communities in Kentucky, in addition to working with schools on webcasting games for revenue if crowds are smaller. He also added that the KHSAA will put out updates for each month at the end of the previous month, meaning they will put out policies for June at the end of May.

With football being one of the most prevalent high school sports, Tackett talked on the economic impact of high school football, even though he made it clear that it would not drive the KHSAA's decisions.

"The weather has to be an issue for sure. UK has to be an issue. Right now, they're not booking conflicting events, but what do we do about if a concert was supposed to be in the summer gets postponed," Tackett said when asked about the factors for pushing pack any championships, specifically football. "So facility availability matters, and it's really important we can play somewhere we can socially distance."

Tackett made it clear that this is a day by day process for the KHSAA in making decisions.