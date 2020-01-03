Jordan Pelphrey, Jordan Brock enjoy trip back to Kentucky

When Tennessee Tech came to visit EKU on Thursday night, it was a chance for two Eastern Kentucky natives to come home.

(Photo: Tennessee Tech Athletics)

Former Harlan Green Dragon Jordan Brock and the women's team defeated EKU, 60-42. Brock was happy to be back and see her family.

"It means a lot because a lot of family can come in and watch me play and that doesn’t really happen often so I like to come back just to be able to see everyone," Brock said.

The junior guard also added nine points with one three-pointer, which moves her one three away from fourth place, and three threes away from third place on the all-time list for Tennessee Tech.

"It means a lot because my assistant coach is the leader so it would mean a lot if I could get as close as she came," the junior guard continued.

In Pelphrey's case. he got to come back to Kentucky as a head coach, as he leads the Golden Eagles in his first year back in charge of a program.

"It is one of the blessings being the head coach here at Tennessee Tech. I am only an hour and a half from my brother," Pelphrey said. "Probably been to Paintsville 6 times in the last 5 months so it is awesome it really is. I will live a lot of places, but this will always be home."

Though the Golden Eagles sit at 3-11 on the season, Pelphrey has confidence in their future.

"We’ve got a bunch of really good young men right now that are working hard. They are competing," Pelphrey said of his team. "We just got to learn and play better, establishing a culture of accountability. Developing players and recruiting don’t all happen at the same time."