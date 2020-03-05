Johnson Central's Ryley Preece signs with Morehead State baseball

Johnson Central's Ryley Preece had his pick of football or baseball, but the senior chose baseball. Preece signed his letter of intent with Morehead State on Thursday afternoon.

Congratulations to Ryley Preece for signing his LOI to play Baseball for Morehead State! Not many kids have had the opportunity to choose which school and sport they continue with to the next level — he’s a JC legend in the making. MSU is getting a fantastic athlete & leader! pic.twitter.com/OwP9ZjizYJ — Johnson Central Athletics (@JCAthletics_) March 5, 2020

In 2019, Preece was top 25 in the state in six different categories, including hits, slugging and runs scored. He was tied for second in hits at Johnson Central with 56 and led the team in home runs with six. Preece also had a 1.29 ERA and recorded 56 strikeouts.

On the gridiron, the quarterback led the Golden Eagles to two state titles, most recently in 2019 over Boyle County. Preece threw for 1,228 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 679 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.