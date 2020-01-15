Johnson Central's Jim Matney named NFHS National Boys Wrestling Coach of the Year

Johnson Central's Jim Matney received a national coaching honor for his work with the Golden Eagle wrestling program. Matney was named National Boys Wrestling Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Matney led the Golden Eagles to a state runner-up trophy on the wrestling mats in the 2018-2019 season. He also had led the football program to five straight state title appearances, including a 21-20 win over Boyle County in this year's state title game to cap an undefeated season.