Johnson Central's Grant Bingham picks up offer from Kentucky amidst other Power Five offers

(Photo: Twitter (@JC_CoachArms))
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After picking up a number of Power Five offers, Johnson Central's Grant Bingham picked up the in-state offer from Kentucky.

Kentucky is just the latest school to offer the 2022 offensive lineman. Bingham holds offers from Nebraska, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Michigan State, Toledo and Western Michigan.

 
