Johnson Central's Grant Bingham picks up offer from Kentucky amidst other Power Five offers

After picking up a number of Power Five offers, Johnson Central's Grant Bingham picked up the in-state offer from Kentucky.

After a great conversation with @vincemarrow, I am beyond blessed to receive an offer from @UKFootball!! God is so good‼️ 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fnLBSahe7m — Grant Bingham (@GrantBingham2) April 21, 2020

Kentucky is just the latest school to offer the 2022 offensive lineman. Bingham holds offers from Nebraska, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Michigan State, Toledo and Western Michigan.