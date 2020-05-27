John Luttrell building Union football through local athletes

John Luttrell returned to Union College in 2019 when he took over as the offensive line head coach. Back in January, he took over as the head coach for his alma mater.

"I think it's in the back of the mind, something you always wanna do is go back to your alma mater and be able to coach there," Luttrell said.

An All-American and Union Athletics Hall of Famer, the 1988 graduate got to work in a hurry, specifically on the eastern Kentucky recruiting trail. Luttrell and the Bulldogs picked up a number of players on the eastern half of the Commonwealth.

"We sit right in the heart of the mountains of southeastern Kentucky, and I think that needs to be a priority of where we try to bring some talent in," Luttrell said. "There's a lot of talent in this area, a lot of talent gets overlooked."

But for Luttrell as a mountain kid and Union graduate, it's a lot bigger than just the talent, but also giving kids like himself an opportunity.

"You're giving these kids an opportunity to get an education and experience college football, which is just a great deal."

Luttrell hopes to build the Union program back up to prominence, as the Bulldogs went 0-10 in 2019.

"Just really wanna get that program back to have some respect and get back to being a contender," Luttrell explained. "I wanna be able to help get back to that and bring that school and football program back to a contender and just have some respect for the program."

The Bulldogs begin the John Luttrell era on Saturday, August 29 when they host Ave Maria University.